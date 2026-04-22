Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $6.06. Roma Green Finance shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 136,973 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roma Green Finance to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roma Green Finance in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROMA

Roma Green Finance Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Roma Green Finance declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 30th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

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