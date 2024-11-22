Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells $81,000.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,305,200. This represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $503,100.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $444,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $120,336.90.

On Friday, November 8th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,330 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $330,143.20.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $77,670.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $454,182.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 4,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $188,955.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 14,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $557,340.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $304,381.62.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,527. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $51.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter worth about $2,606,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth about $427,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,111,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Rubrik to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rubrik from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

