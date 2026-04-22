RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.67 and last traded at $70.53, with a volume of 9007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RWEOY. Zacks Research raised shares of RWE from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of RWE from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RWE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.30.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RWEOY
RWE Price Performance
The company's 50-day moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. RWE had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, research analysts expect that RWE AG will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About RWE
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RWE AG, traded in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:RWEOY, is a leading European energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm operates as an integrated utility, encompassing power generation, supply, trading and renewable energy development. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional assets—such as gas- and coal-fired power plants—and an expanding array of wind, solar and battery-storage projects managed through its RWE Renewables division.
In its conventional business, RWE Generation produces baseload and peak‐load electricity to meet industrial and consumer demand across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.
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