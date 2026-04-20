RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 195,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session's volume of 109,603 shares.The stock last traded at $67.6750 and had previously closed at $66.12.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RWEOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered RWE from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of RWE in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RWE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of RWE from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RWE

RWE Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.25. RWE had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 17.96%.The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that RWE AG will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About RWE

RWE AG, traded in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:RWEOY, is a leading European energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm operates as an integrated utility, encompassing power generation, supply, trading and renewable energy development. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional assets—such as gas- and coal-fired power plants—and an expanding array of wind, solar and battery-storage projects managed through its RWE Renewables division.

In its conventional business, RWE Generation produces baseload and peak‐load electricity to meet industrial and consumer demand across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

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