Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,598 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Samsara makes up approximately 2.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.'s holdings in Samsara were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 69.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Samsara by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.67.

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $14,894,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $688,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,842,959.20. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,826,114 shares of company stock worth $84,024,779 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company's stock.

Shares of IOT opened at $56.35 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $56.76. The stock's fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. Samsara's quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

