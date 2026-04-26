Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,959 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the March 31st total of 37,847 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,414 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Sands China alerts: Sign Up

Sands China Stock Performance

Sands China stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Sands China has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $29.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised Sands China to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sands China currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sands China

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd is a Macau-based developer and operator of integrated resorts and casino properties. As a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp., the company focuses on the development, ownership and operation of large-scale destination resorts that combine gaming with hotels, retail, dining, meetings and entertainment. Its portfolio includes well-known integrated resorts on the Macau Peninsula and the Cotai Strip that are designed to serve both leisure tourists and business travelers.

The company's core activities include casino gaming operations (table games and electronic gaming), hotel management, retail mall operations, food and beverage services, and the provision of convention and exhibition facilities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sands China, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sands China wasn't on the list.

While Sands China currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here