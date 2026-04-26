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Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Sands China logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest plunged 55.2% to 16,959 shares as of April 15 (from 37,847 on March 31), leaving a days-to-cover of about 0.3 and approximately 0.0% of shares short.
  • Sands China opened at $20.93, with a 50‑day/200‑day moving average of $22.09/$24.17 and a 52‑week range of $17.23–$29.04; its quick and current ratios are 0.84 and 0.85 and debt‑to‑equity is 4.44.
  • HSBC upgraded the stock to a Buy on Jan. 15, but MarketBeat’s consensus remains a Hold (one Strong Buy, one Hold, one Sell).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,959 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the March 31st total of 37,847 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,414 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sands China Stock Performance

Sands China stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Sands China has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $29.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised Sands China to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sands China currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sands China

About Sands China

(Get Free Report)

Sands China Ltd is a Macau-based developer and operator of integrated resorts and casino properties. As a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp., the company focuses on the development, ownership and operation of large-scale destination resorts that combine gaming with hotels, retail, dining, meetings and entertainment. Its portfolio includes well-known integrated resorts on the Macau Peninsula and the Cotai Strip that are designed to serve both leisure tourists and business travelers.

The company's core activities include casino gaming operations (table games and electronic gaming), hotel management, retail mall operations, food and beverage services, and the provision of convention and exhibition facilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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