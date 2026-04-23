Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 41,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session's volume of 16,329 shares.The stock last traded at $10.7390 and had previously closed at $10.4684.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPHY

Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan‐based specialty pharmaceutical company focused exclusively on ophthalmology. Headquartered in Osaka, Santen engages in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription and over‐the‐counter products for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases. Its core product portfolio includes therapies for glaucoma, dry eye, retinal disorders, uveitis and post‐operative care, as well as surgical equipment and diagnostic agents designed to support comprehensive eye care.

With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, Santen has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a global ophthalmic specialist.

Further Reading

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