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Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Santen Pharmaceutical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHY) experienced a large mid-day volume spike of about 155% to ~41,639 shares, with the last trade at $10.7390 versus the prior close of $10.4684.
  • Analyst coverage is limited but cautious: Zacks Research raised the stock to a "Hold" on April 13 and the MarketBeat consensus rating is currently Hold.
  • The company is a Japan-based specialist in ophthalmology with a market cap of $3.35 billion and a reported P/E of 0.10, trading near its 50-day ($11.03) and 200-day ($10.66) moving averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Santen Pharmaceutical.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 41,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session's volume of 16,329 shares.The stock last traded at $10.7390 and had previously closed at $10.4684.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPHY

Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan‐based specialty pharmaceutical company focused exclusively on ophthalmology. Headquartered in Osaka, Santen engages in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription and over‐the‐counter products for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases. Its core product portfolio includes therapies for glaucoma, dry eye, retinal disorders, uveitis and post‐operative care, as well as surgical equipment and diagnostic agents designed to support comprehensive eye care.

With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, Santen has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a global ophthalmic specialist.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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