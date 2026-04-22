Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.0250, but opened at $10.45. Santen Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 123,600 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Santen Pharmaceutical to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan‐based specialty pharmaceutical company focused exclusively on ophthalmology. Headquartered in Osaka, Santen engages in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription and over‐the‐counter products for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases. Its core product portfolio includes therapies for glaucoma, dry eye, retinal disorders, uveitis and post‐operative care, as well as surgical equipment and diagnostic agents designed to support comprehensive eye care.

With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, Santen has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a global ophthalmic specialist.

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