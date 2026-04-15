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Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Santen Pharmaceutical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) to a hold rating, and the stock traded up about 5.9% following the note.
  • Shares opened at $11.76, reflecting a $3.78 billion market capitalization and a P/E ratio of 0.10, with a 52‑week range of $9.21 to $12.68.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPHY opened at $11.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.10. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan‐based specialty pharmaceutical company focused exclusively on ophthalmology. Headquartered in Osaka, Santen engages in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription and over‐the‐counter products for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases. Its core product portfolio includes therapies for glaucoma, dry eye, retinal disorders, uveitis and post‐operative care, as well as surgical equipment and diagnostic agents designed to support comprehensive eye care.

With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, Santen has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a global ophthalmic specialist.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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