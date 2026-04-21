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Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Trading Down 6.6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Santen Pharmaceutical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 6.6% to $10.80 on Tuesday, with only about 711 shares traded—roughly a 94% drop from the average daily volume of 11,747.
  • Zacks recently raised Santen to a "Hold," and the MarketBeat consensus rating is also "Hold" (one analyst on file).
  • The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and an unusually low P/E of 0.10, and it is trading near its 50‑day ($11.05) and 200‑day ($10.67) moving averages.
  • Interested in Santen Pharmaceutical? Here are five stocks we like better.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Santen Pharmaceutical to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.2%

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan‐based specialty pharmaceutical company focused exclusively on ophthalmology. Headquartered in Osaka, Santen engages in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription and over‐the‐counter products for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases. Its core product portfolio includes therapies for glaucoma, dry eye, retinal disorders, uveitis and post‐operative care, as well as surgical equipment and diagnostic agents designed to support comprehensive eye care.

With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, Santen has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a global ophthalmic specialist.

Recommended Stories

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