SB Financial Group (SBFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SBFG opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $167.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. SB Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,095 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 98.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,786 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 73,771 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 81,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,689 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SB Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBFG

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc NASDAQ: SBFG is the bank holding company for Star Financial Bank, a full-service community bank headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a broad portfolio of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, and cash management services.

In its commercial banking division, SB Financial Group provides working capital loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate lending and treasury management solutions designed for small- and mid-sized businesses.

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