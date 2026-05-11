Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Get SDP alerts: Sign Up

Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc ( LON:SDP Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 811 and last traded at GBX 809, with a volume of 46917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 807.

The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 713.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 691.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

About Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

Powerful secular trends are driving the Asian growth story and creating a growing volume and variety of world-leading companies in the region. The Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of around 60 of the best quality but undervalued companies across Asia.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund wasn't on the list.

While Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here