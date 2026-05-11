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Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday, touching GBX 811 before last trading at GBX 809.
  • The stock was up 0.2% on the day, with about 46,917 shares changing hands, and it is trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • The fund has a £1.03 billion market cap and aims for long-term capital growth by investing in about 60 undervalued companies across Asia.
  • Five stocks we like better than Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund.

Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 811 and last traded at GBX 809, with a volume of 46917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 807.

Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 713.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 691.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

About Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

(Get Free Report)

Powerful secular trends are driving the Asian growth story and creating a growing volume and variety of world-leading companies in the region. The Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of around 60 of the best quality but undervalued companies across Asia.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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