Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,457 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the March 31st total of 11,412 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,152 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Scully Royalty to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Scully Royalty currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Scully Royalty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scully Royalty stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $86,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Scully Royalty as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company's stock.

Scully Royalty Price Performance

NYSE:SRL opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Scully Royalty has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a mineral royalty company that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of oil and gas royalty and overriding royalty interests in key onshore producing regions of the United States. As a royalty owner, the company receives a percentage of production revenue from its assets without assuming the operational and capital expenditure burdens associated with exploration and development.

The company's portfolio spans multiple established hydrocarbon basins, including conventional and unconventional plays.

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