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Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Scully Royalty logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest jumped 44.2% to 16,457 shares as of April 15, equal to roughly 0.1% of shares outstanding and a days-to-cover ratio of 1.0.
  • Analyst coverage is negative overall—MarketBeat shows a consensus "Sell" rating despite a recent upgrade to "Hold" from Wall Street Zen and a reiterated "Sell" from Weiss Ratings.
  • KERR Financial Planning bought a new stake of 14,964 shares (~$86,000) and institutional investors now own about 41.96% of the company; SRL recently traded around $6.84 with a one‑year range of $5.13–$10.39.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,457 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the March 31st total of 11,412 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,152 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Scully Royalty to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Scully Royalty currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Scully Royalty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scully Royalty stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $86,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Scully Royalty as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company's stock.

Scully Royalty Price Performance

NYSE:SRL opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Scully Royalty has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

About Scully Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a mineral royalty company that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of oil and gas royalty and overriding royalty interests in key onshore producing regions of the United States. As a royalty owner, the company receives a percentage of production revenue from its assets without assuming the operational and capital expenditure burdens associated with exploration and development.

The company's portfolio spans multiple established hydrocarbon basins, including conventional and unconventional plays.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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