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SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Price Down 8.3% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
SEGRO logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 8.3% to $9.11 on Wednesday, with only about 745 shares trading—roughly 63% below the average daily volume and down from the prior close of $9.93.
  • Analyst sentiment has weakened to a consensus "Reduce" (1 Buy, 4 Hold, 2 Sell), though recent actions were mixed—Jefferies upgraded to Buy while UBS and Goldman Sachs downgraded to Hold.
  • SEGRO is a FTSE 100 REIT focused on modern warehousing and urban logistics; the stock sits near its 50‑day ($9.99) and 200‑day ($9.69) moving averages and shows modest leverage (debt/equity 0.36) but low liquidity (current ratio 0.50).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SEGRO.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF - Get Free Report) shares were down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded SEGRO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEGRO to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Research Report on SEGRO

SEGRO Trading Down 8.3%

The company's 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO PLC OTCMKTS: SEGXF is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

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