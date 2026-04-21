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SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
SEMrush logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SEMrush shares hit a new 52-week high at $12.01 (last traded $12.0050) on heavy volume, with a market cap around $1.81 billion and a negative P/E indicating current losses.
  • Analysts have a consensus rating of "Reduce" with a $10.80 price target (seven Holds, one Sell), and Weiss Ratings recently reaffirmed a Sell rating.
  • Company insiders executed large sales—President Eugenie Levin sold 404,249 shares (reducing her stake ~41%) and the CTO sold 200,000 shares—though insiders still own about 55.61% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $12.0050, with a volume of 1340418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of SEMrush in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEMR

SEMrush Stock Up 0.2%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at SEMrush

In other SEMrush news, President Eugenie Levin sold 404,249 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $4,814,605.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 580,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,279.92. This represents a 41.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,174,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,588,062.84. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 55.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SEMrush by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,760 shares of the company's stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 63,963 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SEMrush by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,891 shares of the company's stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of SEMrush by 3,913.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,917 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEMrush by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,115 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 4th quarter worth about $7,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company's stock.

About SEMrush

(Get Free Report)

SEMrush is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider specializing in online visibility management and digital marketing analytics. Its cloud-based platform offers tools for search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising research, content marketing, social media management, and competitive intelligence. By aggregating data across search engines, advertising networks, and social platforms, the company enables marketers to track keyword rankings, audit websites, analyze backlink profiles, and uncover competitor strategies.

The company's flagship offering, the SEMrush toolkit, includes modules for keyword research, site auditing, position tracking, backlink analysis, and content optimization.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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