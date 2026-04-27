SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.9950, with a volume of 252481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $10.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEMrush

SEMrush Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEMrush

In other SEMrush news, President Eugenie Levin sold 404,249 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $4,814,605.59. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 580,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,279.92. This trade represents a 41.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,174,188 shares in the company, valued at $85,588,062.84. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 55.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in SEMrush by 983.5% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 369,251 shares of the company's stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 335,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SEMrush by 22.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 56,076 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SEMrush by 25.5% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 279,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 56,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in SEMrush by 94.8% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 120,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider specializing in online visibility management and digital marketing analytics. Its cloud-based platform offers tools for search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising research, content marketing, social media management, and competitive intelligence. By aggregating data across search engines, advertising networks, and social platforms, the company enables marketers to track keyword rankings, audit websites, analyze backlink profiles, and uncover competitor strategies.

The company's flagship offering, the SEMrush toolkit, includes modules for keyword research, site auditing, position tracking, backlink analysis, and content optimization.

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