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SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ) Downgraded to "Strong Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded SharonAI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHAZ) from a "sell" to a "strong sell" rating in a report released Monday.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed — Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage with an "overweight" rating and $40 price target while Weiss Ratings issued a "sell (d)"; MarketBeat shows an average rating of "Hold" and an average target of $40.
  • The stock opened at $37.02, with a 12‑month range of $1.90 to $178.00 and a 50‑day moving average of $30.43; the company reported quarterly EPS of $68.85 on $0.36 million in revenue.
  • Five stocks we like better than SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock.

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHAZ. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings started coverage on SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHAZ opened at $37.02 on Monday. SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43.

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $68.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

About SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

SharonAI Holdings Inc is a high-performance computing (HPC) company deploying large-scale energy and compute infrastructure, USA energy markets and infrastructure asset management. Its services include: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High-Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding. The company's products are: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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