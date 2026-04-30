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Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Shenzhou International Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down, opening at $5.96 after a $6.39 close, with only 270 shares traded, signaling a sharp but low-volume move.
  • Analyst action: Zacks raised the stock to a Hold and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Hold.
  • The stock is trading below its key technicals — the 50‑day MA of $6.81 and the 200‑day MA of $7.79 — indicating recent weakness.
  • Interested in Shenzhou International Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $5.96. Shenzhou International Group shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 270 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Shenzhou International Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on SHZHY

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited operates as a vertically integrated knitwear manufacturer, providing design, sourcing, knitting, dyeing, cutting and sewing services for major global apparel brands. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, the company has grown from a single factory into one of China’s largest garment producers. Its comprehensive production network encompasses strategic locations throughout eastern and western China, enabling efficient supply chain management and capacity to meet demand across multiple seasons.

The company’s primary offerings include knitted sportswear, casual wear and performance apparel, which it supplies to internationally recognized partners such as Nike, Adidas, Uniqlo and Puma.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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