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Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Shimano logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume surged 189% to 507,107 shares on Tuesday, while the ADR traded down about 1.2% to $10.75 from a prior close of $10.83.
  • Shimano reported quarterly EPS of $0.06 on $748.03 million in revenue and set FY 2026 guidance of 0.315 EPS.
  • The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 44.58, with 50-day and 200-day moving averages near $10.58 and $10.72 respectively.
  • Interested in Shimano? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shimano Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNNY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 507,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session's volume of 175,446 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.83.

Shimano Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $748.03 million for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 7.12%.Shimano has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.315-0.315 EPS.

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc, traded over-the-counter under the symbol SMNNY, is a Japan-based manufacturer best known for its high-performance cycling components and fishing tackle. Headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, the company operates two primary business segments: bicycle parts and fishing equipment. Within the cycling segment, Shimano produces an extensive range of drivetrains, derailleurs, shifters, brake systems, wheelsets and pedals for road, mountain and urban bicycles, catering to both professional athletes and recreational riders.

See Also

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