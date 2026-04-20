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Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Shimano logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) shares gapped down pre-market from $10.7860 to $10.34, then last traded at $11.0725 with light volume of 1,713 shares and was roughly flat (up 0.1%).
  • The company has a $9.35 billion market cap and a PE ratio of 45; its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are $10.60 and $10.72, and the most recent quarter showed $0.06 EPS on $748.03M revenue with net margin 7.12% and FY 2026 EPS guidance of 0.315.
  • Five stocks we like better than Shimano.

Shimano Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNNY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.7860, but opened at $10.34. Shimano shares last traded at $11.0725, with a volume of 1,713 shares changing hands.

Shimano Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $748.03 million for the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Shimano has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.315-0.315 EPS.

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc, traded over-the-counter under the symbol SMNNY, is a Japan-based manufacturer best known for its high-performance cycling components and fishing tackle. Headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, the company operates two primary business segments: bicycle parts and fishing equipment. Within the cycling segment, Shimano produces an extensive range of drivetrains, derailleurs, shifters, brake systems, wheelsets and pedals for road, mountain and urban bicycles, catering to both professional athletes and recreational riders.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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