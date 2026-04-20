Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shimano Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNNY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.7860, but opened at $10.34. Shimano shares last traded at $11.0725, with a volume of 1,713 shares changing hands.

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Shimano Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $748.03 million for the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Shimano has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.315-0.315 EPS.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc, traded over-the-counter under the symbol SMNNY, is a Japan-based manufacturer best known for its high-performance cycling components and fishing tackle. Headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, the company operates two primary business segments: bicycle parts and fishing equipment. Within the cycling segment, Shimano produces an extensive range of drivetrains, derailleurs, shifters, brake systems, wheelsets and pedals for road, mountain and urban bicycles, catering to both professional athletes and recreational riders.

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