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Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Shiseido logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — Shiseido opened at $19.75 after closing at $20.40 (down about 3.1%) with light trading volume (~537 shares).
  • Analyst upgrades — Jefferies raised its rating to "strong-buy" and SMBC Nikko upgraded to "hold," leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 2 Hold).
  • Quarterly beat but mixed fundamentals — The company beat EPS estimates ($0.05 vs. -$0.10) on $1.77B revenue and set FY2026 EPS guidance of 0.680, yet still reports a negative net margin (-4.27%) and a negative trailing P/E (-28.1).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $19.75. Shiseido shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 537 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSDOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shiseido from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded Shiseido to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shiseido presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSDOY

Shiseido Stock Down 3.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.27%.Shiseido has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.680 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shiseido Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shiseido Company, Limited is a leading Japanese multinational specializing in cosmetics, skincare, makeup and fragrance products. Founded in 1872 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates through a portfolio of brands that span premium, prestige and mass-market segments. Its core business activities include the development, manufacturing and sale of skincare treatments, decorative cosmetics, hair care and sun protection products.

Shiseido's brand portfolio encompasses flagship lines such as Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté, NARS and bareMinerals, alongside regional and heritage labels tailored to diverse consumer preferences.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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