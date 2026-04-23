Shore Capital Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE)

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a report released on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 310 price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capricorn Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 369.33.

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Capricorn Energy Price Performance

LON:CNE traded down GBX 4 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 308. 103,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,750. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 181.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 338.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.32. The company has a market cap of £211.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 283.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 233.66.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert. Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com

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