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Shore Capital Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE)

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Capricorn Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Shore Capital reaffirmed a Buy rating on Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE), and Peel Hunt also restated a Buy with a GBX 310 target; the three analysts covering the stock have an average consensus target of GBX 369.33.
  • Shares traded down to GBX 308 on Thursday with 103,630 shares changing hands (below the average volume of 241,750), and the stock sits in a 52-week range of GBX 181.80–338.50 with 50‑day/200‑day moving averages of GBX 283.52 and GBX 233.66 respectively.
  • Capricorn is a cash-flow-focused energy producer operating onshore assets in the Egyptian Western Desert, with a market cap of £211.25 million, a P/E of 11.85, current ratio 2.44, quick ratio 6.29 and debt-to-equity of 12.32.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Capricorn Energy.

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a report released on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 310 price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capricorn Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 369.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

LON:CNE traded down GBX 4 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 308. 103,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,750. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 181.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 338.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.32. The company has a market cap of £211.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 283.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 233.66.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert. Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com

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