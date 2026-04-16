Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS) Expands By 22.7%

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 197,372 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 160,860 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,837 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Stock Performance

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. 99,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,249. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 85.84%.The company had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

About IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA NYSE: IRS is Argentina’s leading real estate company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of commercial, office, residential and hospitality properties. The company’s core operations encompass the planning and operation of shopping centers, premium office towers in Buenos Aires, urban residential complexes and full-service hotels. IRSA leverages its extensive land bank and development expertise to create mixed-use destinations that cater to evolving urban lifestyles.

IRSA’s shopping center division features a portfolio of flagship malls in Argentina, complemented by its Mall Plaza platform, which develops and operates retail destinations in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

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