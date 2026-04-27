Short Interest in Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS) Decreases By 43.2%

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 133,023 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 234,254 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,934 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Jyong Biotech in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jyong Biotech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jyong Biotech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jyong Biotech by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,258 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 27,245 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jyong Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jyong Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jyong Biotech by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jyong Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Jyong Biotech Stock Down 1.8%

Jyong Biotech stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. 65,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,990. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. Jyong Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Jyong Biotech

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers' health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

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