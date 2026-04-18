Short Interest in Mega Fortune Company Limited (NASDAQ:MGRT) Decreases By 16.1%

Mega Fortune Company Limited (NASDAQ:MGRT - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,543 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 43,567 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

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Mega Fortune Stock Up 10.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRT traded up $10.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.16. The stock had a trading volume of 72,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,182. Mega Fortune has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mega Fortune to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGRT

Mega Fortune Company Profile

We are a holding company incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands. Our ordinary shares offered in this prospectus are shares of our Cayman Islands holding company. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct our business through our operating subsidiary in Hong Kong. We own 100% equity interest of all our subsidiaries and do not have a variable interest entity, or VIE, structure. We are an Internet of Things (“IoT”) solution provider in Hong Kong.

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