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Short Interest in OneConstruction Group Limited (NASDAQ:ONEG) Rises By 72.5%

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
OneConstruction Group logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in OneConstruction Group surged 72.5% in April to 105,495 shares, equal to about 0.8% of the stock and a very low days-to-cover ratio of 0.1 days.
  • Institutional investor XTX Topco Ltd initiated a position of 23,794 shares (≈$31,000), representing roughly 0.18% ownership per its latest 13F filing.
  • The stock traded up to $6.87 intraday (50‑day/200‑day SMAs of $2.49/$3.94; 52‑week range $0.96–$13.50) while analysts hold a consensus rating of Sell.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of OneConstruction Group.

OneConstruction Group Limited (NASDAQ:ONEG - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 105,495 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the March 31st total of 61,142 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 984,171 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of OneConstruction Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OneConstruction Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneConstruction Group Limited (NASDAQ:ONEG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of OneConstruction Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

OneConstruction Group Stock Performance

OneConstruction Group stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.87. 354,505 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,064. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. OneConstruction Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONEG. Wall Street Zen raised OneConstruction Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of OneConstruction Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneConstruction Group

OneConstruction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor principally in Hong Kong. The Company, through its subsidiaries, specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel for a diverse range of construction projects, serving both public and private sector clients. OneConstruction Group is based in NEW YORK.

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