Short Interest in Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Declines By 18.8%

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 516,632 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 636,192 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,188 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on VWAGY shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Volkswagen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Volkswagen

Volkswagen Stock Up 0.1%

Volkswagen stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 236,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,359. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.23). Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG is one of the world's largest integrated automakers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937 to produce a mass-market "people's car," the company expanded through the post-war period into a global automotive group. Volkswagen's operations encompass the design, engineering, manufacture and distribution of a broad range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the company's consolidated brand portfolio includes Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, SEAT, Bentley, Lamborghini and other marques operated across its group structure.

In addition to vehicle production, Volkswagen provides a range of automotive-related products and services, including powertrain technologies, component manufacturing, mobility services and vehicle financing and leasing through its Volkswagen Financial Services unit.

Further Reading

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