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Short Interest in Youlife Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YOUL) Grows By 14.8%

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Youlife Group logo with background
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Key Points

  • Short interest rose 14.8% to 105,434 shares as of April 15, representing about 0.3% of the company's stock and a days-to-cover ratio of 1.5 days.
  • YOUL shares opened at $0.95 and were down 4.1%, trading below their 50‑day ($1.03) and 200‑day ($1.39) moving averages, with a one‑year range of $0.78 to $5.50.
  • The stock has an average analyst rating of "Sell" despite a Wall Street Zen upgrade to "Hold," while institutional ownership is high (63.68%) and TB Alternative Assets acquired 1,000,000 shares (~1.54% stake).
  • Interested in Youlife Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Youlife Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YOUL - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 105,434 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 91,847 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,454 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Youlife Group Stock Down 4.1%

YOUL stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Youlife Group has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Youlife Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Youlife Group presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Youlife Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youlife Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Youlife Group stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Youlife Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YOUL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 1.54% of Youlife Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youlife Group

(Get Free Report)

Youlife Group Inc is a blue-collar lifetime service provider with a under school management model and development projects. Youlife Group Inc, formerly known as Distoken Acquisition Corporation, is based in BEIJING.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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