Short Interest in Youlife Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YOUL) Grows By 14.8%

Youlife Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YOUL - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 105,434 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 91,847 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,454 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

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Youlife Group Stock Down 4.1%

YOUL stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Youlife Group has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Youlife Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Youlife Group presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Youlife Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youlife Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Youlife Group stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Youlife Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YOUL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 1.54% of Youlife Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youlife Group

Youlife Group Inc is a blue-collar lifetime service provider with a under school management model and development projects. Youlife Group Inc, formerly known as Distoken Acquisition Corporation, is based in BEIJING.

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