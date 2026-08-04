SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKHY. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Singular Research raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SK hynix in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $204.00 price target for the company.

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SK hynix Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SKHY opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. SK hynix has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $194.80.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $52.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 billion.

SK hynix News Summary

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SK hynix Company Profile

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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