SLM (SLM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $412.5370 million for the quarter. SLM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

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SLM (NASDAQ:SLM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $559.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.05 million. SLM had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business's revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. SLM has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. SLM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of SLM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SLM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point upgraded SLM from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SLM from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,724 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 137,285 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in SLM by 616.6% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 109,485 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 94,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SLM by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,673 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, operating as Sallie Mae Bank, is a leading U.S.-based consumer banking company specializing in education financing and related banking products. The company provides a range of private student loans for undergraduate and graduate studies, Parent PLUS loans, and specialized financing for career and certificate programs. In addition to its core lending services, Sallie Mae offers deposit products including savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and credit cards tailored to students and young adults.

Founded in 1972 as the Student Loan Marketing Association—a government-sponsored enterprise—Sallie Mae was privatized in 2004 and has since focused on expanding its private education loan offerings and digital banking solutions.

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