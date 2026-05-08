SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.94, but opened at $27.08. SMC shares last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 19,050 shares changing hands.

Get SMC alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered SMC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMC

SMC Trading Up 6.9%

The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. SMC had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 19.41%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smc Corporation will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SMC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SMC wasn't on the list.

While SMC currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here