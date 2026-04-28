SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Down 10.2% - Here's What Happened

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $16.0950. 592,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,323,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Get SoftBank Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded SoftBank Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SoftBank Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SoftBank Group has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.44 billion. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 48.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank's strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SoftBank Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoftBank Group wasn't on the list.

While SoftBank Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here