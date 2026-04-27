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SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
SoftBank Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — SoftBank closed at $19.36, opened at $18.35 and was last trading around $17.63 on a volume of 336,342 shares.
  • Analysts are mixed: there are 3 Buys, 3 Holds and 1 Sell, giving a consensus rating of "Hold", with recent notes ranging from Cantor Fitzgerald's Overweight to Jefferies' downgrade to Underperform.
  • Fundamentals show a quarter beat — Q earnings of $0.14 topped the $0.10 estimate and revenue was $12.90B versus $12.44B; the stock trades at a P/E of 8.13 and a market cap of $201.34B.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.36, but opened at $18.35. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 336,342 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SoftBank Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised SoftBank Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFTBY

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.50.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 48.62%.The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoftBank Group

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank's strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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