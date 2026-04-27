SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.36, but opened at $18.35. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 336,342 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SoftBank Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised SoftBank Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFTBY

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.50.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 48.62%.The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank's strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

Further Reading

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