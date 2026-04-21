Free Trial
→ Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
SoftBank Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up: SFTBY jumped from a $15.24 close to a $16.00 open and last traded at $16.12 on a volume of 168,714 shares, signaling a notable intraday move.
  • Analyst consensus is mixed: three analysts rate the stock Buy, three Hold and one Sell, giving SoftBank an average rating of "Hold" despite recent divergent calls (Citigroup buy, Cantor Fitzgerald overweight, Jefferies underperform).
  • Solid fundamentals and earnings beat: market cap ~$181.5B, P/E 7.33, 50-day/200-day averages $12.70/$14.56, and the company beat quarterly EPS ($0.14 vs. $0.10) and revenue estimates; analysts forecast FY EPS of 2.78.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.24, but opened at $16.00. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 168,714 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFTBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SoftBank Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of SoftBank Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFTBY

SoftBank Group Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.44 billion. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 48.62% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank's strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SoftBank Group Right Now?

Before you consider SoftBank Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoftBank Group wasn't on the list.

While SoftBank Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines