SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.24, but opened at $16.00. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 168,714 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFTBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SoftBank Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of SoftBank Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFTBY

SoftBank Group Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.44 billion. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 48.62% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank's strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

Further Reading

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