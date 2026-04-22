SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Trading 9.7% Higher - Time to Buy?

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 9.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.77. Approximately 517,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,315,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SFTBY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SoftBank Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

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SoftBank Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 48.62%. Research analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank's strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

Further Reading

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