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Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Soitec logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Soitec hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $135.00 and last at $129.00 versus a prior close of $116.00 on a volume of 33,840 shares.
  • The company shows solid liquidity and low leverage with a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, while its 50- and 200-day moving averages sit at $63.99 and $46.37, respectively.
  • Soitec is a France-based semiconductor materials firm whose Smart Cut® technology produces SOI, GaN-OI and other engineered substrates used in RF, power management and photonics across mobile and data center applications.
  • Five stocks we like better than Soitec.

Shares of Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.00 and last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 33840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.00.

Soitec Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37.

Soitec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soitec is a France‐based semiconductor materials company specializing in the design and manufacture of engineered substrates for the microelectronics industry. Its core technology, known as Smart Cut®, enables the production of high-performance wafers such as silicon-on-insulator (SOI), gallium nitride-on-insulator (GaN-OI) and other advanced material platforms. These substrates are used by semiconductor manufacturers to improve device performance, reduce power consumption and integrate new functions in applications ranging from mobile devices to data centers.

The company's product portfolio includes a variety of engineered wafers tailored for radio frequency (RF) applications, power management, and photonics.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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