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Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Soitec logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Soitec gapped up pre-market, opening at $128.00 versus a prior close of $115.35 for a 14.3% rise, with the last trade around $128.04 on volume of 4,168 shares.
  • The stock's 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $70.28 and $48.40 respectively, reflecting a strong recent rally, while the company shows moderate leverage (debt-to-equity 0.36) and healthy liquidity (current ratio 2.39, quick ratio 1.85).
  • Soitec is a France-based semiconductor materials company known for its Smart Cut® engineered substrates (e.g., SOI, GaN‑OI) used in RF, power management and photonics across mobile devices and data centers.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.35, but opened at $128.00. Soitec shares last traded at $128.0365, with a volume of 4,168 shares changing hands.

Soitec Stock Up 14.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm's 50-day moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40.

Soitec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soitec is a France‐based semiconductor materials company specializing in the design and manufacture of engineered substrates for the microelectronics industry. Its core technology, known as Smart Cut®, enables the production of high-performance wafers such as silicon-on-insulator (SOI), gallium nitride-on-insulator (GaN-OI) and other advanced material platforms. These substrates are used by semiconductor manufacturers to improve device performance, reduce power consumption and integrate new functions in applications ranging from mobile devices to data centers.

The company's product portfolio includes a variety of engineered wafers tailored for radio frequency (RF) applications, power management, and photonics.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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