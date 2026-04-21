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Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Sonic Healthcare logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sonic Healthcare ADR (SKHHY) gapped down before trading, previously closing at $14.92, opening at $14.3671 and last trading at $14.682 on light volume of 3,665 shares.
  • Citigroup downgraded the stock from "hold" to "strong sell" on Jan. 26, and with one Hold and one Sell rating the consensus average is a "Reduce" rating.
  • The share price is trading below key technical levels — the 50‑day SMA is $15.06 and the 200‑day SMA is $14.95, while the stock last traded at $14.682.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $14.3671. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $14.6820, with a volume of 3,665 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKHHY shares. Citigroup downgraded Sonic Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Sonic Healthcare to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95.

About Sonic Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Healthcare OTCMKTS: SKHHY is a global provider of medical diagnostics services, specializing in pathology and radiology. Established in 1987 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has grown into one of the largest laboratory networks in the world. Its ordinary shares trade on the Australian Securities Exchange, and its American Depositary Receipts trade over the counter under the symbol SKHHY.

The company offers a broad range of clinical pathology services, including anatomic pathology, clinical chemistry, hematology, microbiology and molecular diagnostics.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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