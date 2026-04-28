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Spirax Group (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Spirax Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually-high trading volume: 16,794 shares traded on Tuesday, a 115% increase from the prior session's 7,794, with the stock last at $48.81 versus a $49.99 close.
  • Key financial/technical metrics include a debt-to-equity of 0.57, current ratio 1.85, quick ratio 1.41, and 50-day/200-day simple moving averages of $48.87 and $47.63.
  • Company profile: Spirax Group is a UK-based engineering firm focused on steam and thermal energy solutions, operating through two segments—Steam Specialties and Electrical & Mechanical—providing equipment and aftermarket services.
  • Interested in Spirax Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Spirax Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPXSY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,794 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session's volume of 7,794 shares.The stock last traded at $48.81 and had previously closed at $49.99.

Spirax Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63.

Spirax Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirax Group is a UK-based engineering company specializing in steam and thermal energy solutions. Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Cheltenham, England, the group combines product design, system integration and aftermarket services to help industrial customers improve efficiency, safety and environmental performance.

The company’s core offerings include steam traps, control valves, heat exchangers, pumps, burners and packaged boiler house solutions. In addition to equipment supply, Spirax Group provides commissioning, maintenance, troubleshooting and training services that support continuous operation and energy management across complex steam and thermal systems.

Spirax Group operates through two principal business segments: Steam Specialties, which focuses on pressure and temperature control, and Electrical & Mechanical, which provides pumps, heat exchangers and associated services.

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