Spirax Group (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Spirax Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPXSY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,794 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session's volume of 7,794 shares.The stock last traded at $48.81 and had previously closed at $49.99.

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Spirax Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63.

Spirax Group Company Profile

Spirax Group is a UK-based engineering company specializing in steam and thermal energy solutions. Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Cheltenham, England, the group combines product design, system integration and aftermarket services to help industrial customers improve efficiency, safety and environmental performance.

The company’s core offerings include steam traps, control valves, heat exchangers, pumps, burners and packaged boiler house solutions. In addition to equipment supply, Spirax Group provides commissioning, maintenance, troubleshooting and training services that support continuous operation and energy management across complex steam and thermal systems.

Spirax Group operates through two principal business segments: Steam Specialties, which focuses on pressure and temperature control, and Electrical & Mechanical, which provides pumps, heat exchangers and associated services.

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