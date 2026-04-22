SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.57. SS Innovations International shares last traded at $4.6550, with a volume of 1,054 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS Innovations International has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SS Innovations International

SS Innovations International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $906.04 million and a PE ratio of -75.42. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 28.54%.

Insider Activity at SS Innovations International

In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll purchased 501,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,775,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,994,185.15. This trade represents a 4.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Srivastava Sudhir acquired 498,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.53. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 109,851,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,505,585.67. This trade represents a 0.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,300,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,999.

Institutional Trading of SS Innovations International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International in the third quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SS Innovations International in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in SS Innovations International in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SS Innovations International during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

SS Innovations International Company Profile

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

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