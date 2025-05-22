Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$146.00

Stantec (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$146.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank's price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.01% from the company's current price.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on Stantec from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$145.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$148.42.

STN traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$139.03. 274,458 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$123.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$117.97. Stantec has a one year low of C$103.48 and a one year high of C$143.95.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

