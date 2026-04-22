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Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC) Director Sells $86,000.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Director Jarrod Patten sold 500 shares at an average price of $172 for a total of $86,000, leaving him with 28,000 shares valued at $4,816,000 (a 1.75% reduction); the sale was disclosed in an SEC filing.
  • Strategy Inc declared a dividend of $0.9583 per share payable on April 30, with record and ex-dividend dates reported as April 15.
  • STRC traded up 0.2% to $99.44 on higher-than-average volume, and the company operates as a bitcoin treasury and provider of AI-powered enterprise analytics software.
  • Interested in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock? Here are five stocks we like better.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $86,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,000. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Stock Up 0.2%

STRC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.44. 2,665,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 3.25. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a 52 week low of $90.52 and a 52 week high of $100.42.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

About Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software. It has one reportable operating segment: the Software Business, which is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of the company's enterprise analytics software platform through cloud subscriptions and licensing arrangements and related services (i.e., product support, consulting, and education).

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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