Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC) Director Sells $86,000.00 in Stock

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Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Stock Up 0.2%

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Free Report ) Director Jarrod Patten sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $86,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,000. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

STRC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.44. 2,665,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 3.25. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a 52 week low of $90.52 and a 52 week high of $100.42.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

About Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software. It has one reportable operating segment: the Software Business, which is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of the company's enterprise analytics software platform through cloud subscriptions and licensing arrangements and related services (i.e., product support, consulting, and education).

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