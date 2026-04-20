Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $14.87. Strive shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 707,633 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Strive to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Strive from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Strive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Strive in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Strive in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASST

Strive Trading Down 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 15.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($4.73) EPS for the quarter. Strive had a negative net margin of 7,335.00% and a negative return on equity of 122.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Benjamin Pham bought 6,214 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,084.84. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 6,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,084.84. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASST. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new stake in Strive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,593,000. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Strive by 4,028.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 35,250,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36,147,300 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Strive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,375,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Strive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,296,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Strive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,481,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company's stock.

About Strive

Asset Entities, Inc NASDAQ: ASST is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

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