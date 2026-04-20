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Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Strive logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Strive shares gapped down premarket from $15.61 to $14.87 and last traded near $15.56 on volume of ~707,633, with a market cap of $1.07B and a very high beta (15.29), indicating extreme volatility.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed but leans positive: the consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $19.33, while individual price targets and ratings range from a $12 target and a Sell to buy ratings with targets up to the mid-$20s.
  • Fundamentals show sizable losses—Strive reported ($4.73) EPS, a negative net margin of 7,335% and negative ROE of 122.88%—even as insiders (the CFO) bought a small stake and institutional investors accumulated larger positions in prior quarters.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $14.87. Strive shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 707,633 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Strive to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Strive from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Strive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Strive in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Strive in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASST

Strive Trading Down 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 15.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($4.73) EPS for the quarter. Strive had a negative net margin of 7,335.00% and a negative return on equity of 122.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Benjamin Pham bought 6,214 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,084.84. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 6,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,084.84. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASST. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new stake in Strive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,593,000. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Strive by 4,028.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 35,250,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36,147,300 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Strive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,375,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Strive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,296,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Strive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,481,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company's stock.

About Strive

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities, Inc NASDAQ: ASST is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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