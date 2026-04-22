Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $16.38. Strive shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 1,785,886 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Strive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e-)" rating on shares of Strive in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Strive to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Strive in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Strive in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Strive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.50.

View Our Latest Report on Strive

Strive Trading Up 11.8%

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 15.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($4.73) EPS for the quarter. Strive had a negative return on equity of 122.88% and a negative net margin of 7,335.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strive, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Strive news, CFO Benjamin Pham bought 6,214 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $50,084.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,084.84. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Strive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Strive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company's stock.

Strive Company Profile

Asset Entities, Inc NASDAQ: ASST is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

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