Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Stock Price Down 7.5% - Time to Sell?

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.5170. Approximately 583,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,454,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Get Strive alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASST shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Strive in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Strive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Strive from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Strive in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Strive to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASST

Strive Trading Down 4.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 15.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($4.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Strive had a negative return on equity of 122.88% and a negative net margin of 7,335.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Strive, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Benjamin Pham purchased 6,214 shares of Strive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,084.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,084.84. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASST. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Strive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Strive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company's stock.

Strive Company Profile

Asset Entities, Inc NASDAQ: ASST is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Strive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strive wasn't on the list.

While Strive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here