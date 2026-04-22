Strive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASST)

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 231,027 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 275% compared to the typical daily volume of 61,533 call options.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASST shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Strive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e-)" rating on shares of Strive in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Strive in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Strive in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Strive to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Strive has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Strive

Insider Buying and Selling at Strive

In related news, CFO Benjamin Pham acquired 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,084.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,214 shares in the company, valued at $50,084.84. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Strive in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strive in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strive in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strive in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company's stock.

Strive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASST traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,281,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 15.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. Strive has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $268.40.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($4.73) EPS for the quarter. Strive had a negative return on equity of 122.88% and a negative net margin of 7,335.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Strive will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strive Company Profile

Asset Entities, Inc NASDAQ: ASST is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

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