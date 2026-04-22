Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Shares Down 5.5% - Here's What Happened

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.9380.

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Sumitomo Chemcl Trading Down 5.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock's fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.28.

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemcl Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. is a diversified chemical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1913 as part of the historic Sumitomo Group, the company has grown into a global industry leader, operating across multiple chemical and material science industries. It is listed in Japan's premier equity markets and is available to U.S. investors via its American depositary receipts trading under the ticker SOMMY on the OTCMKTS exchange.

The company's operations are organized into several core business segments, including petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT‐related chemicals, living materials, and health & crop sciences.

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