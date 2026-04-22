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Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Shares Down 5.5% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Sumitomo Chemcl logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • SOMMY fell 5.5% — Sumitomo Chemical ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) dropped to $16.00 on Wednesday (from a prior close of $16.9380) while trading just 400 shares, an 86% decline from its average session volume, indicating the move occurred on unusually light volume.
  • Recent results and valuation: the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.94 on $3.97 billion in revenue with a net margin of 4.01% and ROE of 8.40%, and the stock trades at a P/E of 8.16 with a market cap of $5.31 billion.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sumitomo Chemcl.

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.9380.

Sumitomo Chemcl Trading Down 5.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock's fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.28.

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemcl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. is a diversified chemical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1913 as part of the historic Sumitomo Group, the company has grown into a global industry leader, operating across multiple chemical and material science industries. It is listed in Japan's premier equity markets and is available to U.S. investors via its American depositary receipts trading under the ticker SOMMY on the OTCMKTS exchange.

The company's operations are organized into several core business segments, including petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT‐related chemicals, living materials, and health & crop sciences.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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