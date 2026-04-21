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Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Sumitomo Chemcl logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: Sumitomo Chemcl opened at $16.00 after closing at $17.29 and last traded at $16.00 on very light volume (195 shares).
  • Quarterly results: The company reported $0.94 EPS on $3.97 billion in revenue, with a return on equity of 8.4% and a net margin of 4.01%.
  • Valuation and technicals: Market cap is about $5.31 billion with a P/E of 8.16; the stock is near its 50‑day moving average ($16.75) and above its 200‑day ($15.67), while debt/equity is 0.76 and the current ratio is 1.57.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $16.00. Sumitomo Chemcl shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 195 shares changing hands.

Sumitomo Chemcl Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.28.

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 4.01%.

Sumitomo Chemcl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. is a diversified chemical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1913 as part of the historic Sumitomo Group, the company has grown into a global industry leader, operating across multiple chemical and material science industries. It is listed in Japan's premier equity markets and is available to U.S. investors via its American depositary receipts trading under the ticker SOMMY on the OTCMKTS exchange.

The company's operations are organized into several core business segments, including petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT‐related chemicals, living materials, and health & crop sciences.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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