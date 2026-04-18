Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU - Get Free Report) NYSE: SU have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$93.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$85.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$76.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$91.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

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Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$83.69 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.01. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$46.34 and a 12-month high of C$94.34. The firm has a market cap of C$99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU - Get Free Report) NYSE: SU last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of C$12.04 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Suncor Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.63%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company's PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

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