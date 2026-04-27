Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 1061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Super Hi International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Super Hi International

Super Hi International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $933.18 million and a PE ratio of 20.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Super Hi International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $229.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $239.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Super Hi International during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Super Hi International by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

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